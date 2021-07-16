https://www.theblaze.com/news/south-republicans-secede-west-coast-secession

An alarming poll was released this week that highlights the concerning and growing divide in the United States. Two-thirds of Republicans in the South and nearly half of Democrats on the West Coast want to secede from the union, according to a new poll.

Bright Line Watch, a self-described “initiative to monitor democratic practices in the U.S. and call attention to threats to American democracy,” and YouGov conducted a survey of 2,650 American adults between June 26 and July 2, 2021. For the poll, participants were presented with a hypothetical separation of the United States into five regional unions. Respondents were asked, “Would you support or oppose [your state] seceding from the United States to join a new union with [list of states in new union]?”

The region and political affiliation most welcoming seceding from the United States were Republicans from the South, where 66% said they would want to break off into a new country. Half of the independent voters were also ready to form a new country, which would include 13 Southern states: Texas, Florida, Virginia, Tennesee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Kentucky.

The poll found that 47% of Democrats in the Pacific region, which includes California, Washington, Oregon, Hawaii, and Alaska, were ready to break away from the union.

The survey said 43% of independents were ready to secede in the Heartland region: Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, and Nebraska.

In the Mountain region, which includes Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico, there were 43% of Republicans and 35% of independents who wanted to secede from the United States.

In the Northeast region, 39% of Democrats, 33% of independents, and 26% of Republicans were ready to break away from the union. The region includes Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia.

Despite President Joe Biden vowing that he would bring unity to the country, Americans are considering division more than when he was first elected. Bright Line Watch asked the same question to Americans between Jan. 28 and Feb. 8, 2021. In the six months since the last survey, support for secession “rose in every region and among nearly every partisan group.” In the previous poll, there were 50% of Republicans in the South who wanted to secede compared to 66% now.

“Support among Republicans in the Mountain region increased as well, by 7 points, from 36% to 43%,” Bright Line Watch wrote. “Among Democrats in the West, a near-majority of 47% (up 6 points) supports a schism, as do 39% (up 5 points) in Northeast. Support jumped 9 points among independents in the Heartland as well, reaching 43%.”

“The broad and increasing willingness of respondents to embrace these alternatives is a cause for concern,” the outlet wrote.

