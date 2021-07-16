https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/us-attorney-delaware-kept-hunter-biden-investigation-secret-2020-campaign/

Federal prosecutors kept the investigation into Hunter Biden a secret during the 2020 presidential election.

Delaware’s US Attorney David Weiss purposely held off on seeking warrants and issuing grand jury subpoenas last summer in in order to protect Joe Biden.

Weiss was nominated by President Trump in 2017 on the recommendation of Delaware’s Democrat senators and has been kept in place by Joe Biden.

The investigation into Hunter Biden focused on his foreign business dealings, his international money laundering operation and possible tax violations.

Politico reported:

By late 2018, Weiss’s office was investigating Hunter Biden’s activities in response to a number of leads, including some related to his dealings with Chinese business associates. While investigators pursued suspicions of possible money laundering and violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, the criminal investigation eventually came to focus on whether he had paid taxes on all of his income, according to a person familiar with it. Hunter Biden has maintained that he acted appropriately. By last summer, the probe had reached a point at which investigators could have issued grand jury subpoenas and sought search warrants that might have revealed its existence at a time when many of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters were seeking to draw attention to Hunter Biden’s actions. Weiss, however, decided to delay taking any actions that were likely to make the existence of the Hunter Biden probe public. Concerns about affecting the presidential election loomed large when Weiss entertained arguments about advancing the probe, according to the person involved in the discussions. No matter what he did, the decision was sure to come under scrutiny for signs of politicization.

Recall, former US Attorney General Bill Barr also took measures to make sure the news of the Hunter Biden investigation never got leaked to the public.

