https://hannity.com/media-room/victims-now-associated-press-claims-tx-dems-who-fled-state-are-living-life-of-scrutiny-and-stress/

‘WORST MAYOR EVER’: New Poll Shows President Trump MORE POPULAR than Bill De Blasio in NY

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.11.19

A new poll released this week shows President Trump is more popular in ultra-liberal New York than Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio; topping the far-left leader by more than 5% throughout the state.

“This is an astounding stat. Bill de Blasio’s approval rating in New York is worse than Donald Trump’s approval rating in New York. de Blasio: 29% Trump: 34%,” posted a reporter from the New York Times.

This is an astounding stat. Bill de Blasio’s approval rating in New York is worse than Donald Trump’s approval rating in New York. de Blasio: 29%

Trump: 34% Via new Siena College poll:https://t.co/TOwK0fkhbW — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) June 10, 2019

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio continues to poll at 0.00% in Iowa, with a new survey showing the far-left leader gaining zero votes out of 600 local Democrats.

“How do you process this information that not one single Iowa voter named you as a first or second choice in this new polling?” asked CNN’s Ana Cabrera.

“It’s a poll of 600 Iowans eight months before the caucuses. This is just the beginning of a very long process,” said de Blasio.

CNN’s Ana Cabrera to Democrat presidential candidate Bill de Blasio: “How do you process this information that not one single Iowa voter named you as a first or second choice in this new polling?” De Blasio responds: “Ana, it’s a poll of 600 Iowans…” pic.twitter.com/n7QtR1g6WR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 10, 2019

The horrible polling numbers come as “wealthy” millennials flee NYC due to housing costs, massive taxes, and burdensome business regulations.

“Wealthy millennials are not interested in trying to make it in the city that never sleeps. In fact, according to a new study, they are actually leaving New York state altogether,” reports Fox Business. “Based on data provided by the IRS from the 2015 to 2016 tax year, a June 2019 SmartAsset study listed New York as the top state rich millennials are fleeing.”

According to the survey, “rich” millennials include those younger than 35 with an income of $100,000 or higher. Wealthy young Americans are also fleeing Illinois, Virginia, and Massachusetts.

“The Northeast isn’t popular with wealthy millennials,” noted the report. “Save for New Jersey, which made the top 10, the Northeast isn’t a popular destination for the wealthy under 35. Five of the bottom 10 states (Connecticut, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New York), plus the District of Columbia, are located in the Northeastern region of the U.S.”

The populations of America’s three largest cities are “shrinking” for the first time in years as residents flee rising crime, congestion, massive taxes, and a lack of affordable housing.

“America’s largest cities are shrinking but a few in the Southwest are continuing to boom. Fort Worth, Texas, is now the 13th most populous U.S. city, surpassing both San Francisco and Columbus, Ohio, according to newly released population estimates from the Census Bureau,” reports Bloomberg.

“Besides Fort Worth, the fifteen most populous cities were largely unchanged from the prior year. However, the three largest U.S. cities, New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago, shrank last year,” adds the article.