Surveillance video captured the harrowing moment a baby-faced suspect was said to have fatally shot a man outside a Brooklyn deli.

The incident took place during broad daylight hours on Wednesday, police said.

What are the details?

Authorities say that the victim, 21-year-old Pierrot Simeon, had just left his home to purchase a drink from a nearby bodega when a suspect, who remains unnamed at the time of this reporting, fired on Simeon three times.

The suspect’s shots struck Simeon three times in the torso and arm. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Video footage from outside the store shows the suspect standing in front of the bodega while appearing to talk on his phone. As Simeon approaches, the suspect — who is outfitted in a gray T-shirt, white basketball-style shorts, and Nike sneakers — can be seen quickly pulling out a gun and firing three shots in succession at Simeon before fleeing from the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the fatal shooting are unclear at the time of this reporting.

Police believe the shooting could have been gang-related, according to the New York Daily News, as Simeon previously identified himself as a member of the Crips on what is believed to be his personal Facebook page.

The Daily Mail reports that Simeon’s family said they couldn’t fathom who would want to hurt the 21-year-old.

“He was very respectful, kind and down to earth,” the relative said. “He was always willing to help. … He was a hard-working cashier at Walgreens. It’s terrible news. We’re just mourning the loss.”

Police have made no arrests in connection to the murder and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the surveillance video.

Those with information about Simeon’s death are asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 577-TIPS (8477).

The Daily Mail notes that shootings across New York City have surged nearly 29 percent year over year, bringing with them a wave of violence across the city, including rape and sex crimes, which have respectively risen 7.3 percent and 25.9 percent.

(Content warning: Graphic video):

