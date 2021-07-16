https://www.dailywire.com/news/video-of-richard-sherman-violently-ramming-in-laws-house-released-come-through

Video of Richard Sherman ramming into the door of his in-laws’ house before his arrest has been released.

A home surveillance video shows the free-agent cornerback ringing the doorbell, ramming the door with his shoulder, and screaming at his father-in-law Raymond Moss to “come through.”

“Come through, b****. Come through,” Sherman can be heard yelling outside of his father-in-law’s house in Redmond, Washington.

The video of Richard Sherman allegedly trying to break into a house is TERRIFYING. He needs serious help. pic.twitter.com/alnhpAxhxr — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 16, 2021

Sherman was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of burglary domestic violence. According to officials, Sherman had also crashed his black Mercedes sedan earlier in the night.

Raymond Moss said he had a handgun and pepper spray in order to protect his family as Sherman was “attempting to gain entry.”

“The family began to yell in fear,” Moss told police. “I used pepper spray on Sherman’s face through the partially opened door as he was still banging and attempting to gain entry. I told him to stop. I armed myself with my handgun at this time fearing for the safety of myself and my family.”

Sherman was released from jail on Thursday, and King County District Court Judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai denied prosecutors’ request to set bail at $10,000. However, the judge did find probable cause that Sherman committed criminal trespassing, malicious mischief, driving under the influence, and resisting arrest. The felony charge of burglary domestic violence has been dropped.

The judge called Sherman “a pillar of the community,” noting that this was his first arrest. Sherman was ordered to not have any contact with his father-in-law, use alcohol or prescription drugs, or possess a weapon.

Sherman’s attorney — Cooper Offenbecher — asked that Sherman be released without bail due to his work in the community. Sherman founded the “Blanket Coverage Foundation,” which provides low-income students with school supplies and clothes.

“Richard Sherman is among the best in our community,” Offenbecher said. “He is a good person and a good soul. He is taking these allegations very seriously.”

Late Wednesday, Seattle’s KIRO Radio 97.3 FM released audio of a 911 call that preceded Sherman’s arrest. Toward the end of the call, the person calling 911 identified herself as “Ashley Sherman,” Richard Sherman’s wife.

While on the call with the emergency dispatcher, Ashley Sherman can be heard requesting officer assistance, saying that her “husband is drunk and threatening to kill himself.”

“I love and support my husband,” Sherman’s wife said in a statement after the hearing Thursday. “I am committed to helping Richard get the support and care that he needs. Richard has always been a loving father and husband. And we are looking forward to seeing him at home with his family.”

According to Ashley Sherman, the Super Bowl champion is suffering from mental health issues.

“When Richard has a mental health episode like this, he does not remember anything about it the next day,” the police report said.

Sherman’s next hearing is set for 2:00 p.m. PT on Friday. Sherman does not have to be present.

Joe Morgan is the Sports Reporter for The Daily Wire. Most recently, Morgan covered the Clippers, Lakers, and the NBA for Sporting News. Send your sports questions to sports@dailywire.com.

