A Fairfax NAACP leader and PTA official exclaimed, “Let them die!” while concluding an unhinged rant about parents who oppose Critical Race Theory being taught to their children in schools.

The speaker, Michelle Leete, is a federal employee who serves as Vice President of Training at the Virginia state PTA, Vice President of Communications for the Fairfax County PTA and First Vice President of the Fairfax County NAACP.

“So let’s meet and remain steadfast in speaking truth, tearing down double standards, and refuting double talk. Let’s not allow any double downing on lies. Let’s prepare our children for a world they deserve. Let’s deny this off-key band of people that are anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial reckoning, anti-opportunities, anti-help people, anti-diversity, anti-platform, anti-science, anti-change agent, anti-social justice, anti-healthcare, anti-worker, anti-LGBTQ+, anti-children, anti-healthcare, anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-admissions policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-live-and-let live people,” Leete ranted during her speech on Thursday.

“Let them die!” she concluded, drawing big applause from the all-white leftists in the crowd. “Don’t let these uncomfortable people deter us from our bold march forward.”

Leete was part of a group that was counter-protesting parents who are concerned about racist CRT materials being taught in schools.

“I listened, stunned, as Michelle Leete, an executive of the NAACP and the PTA, put a target on the backs of parents just because they have a different point of view,” Asra Nomani, who filmed the outburst, told The Daily Wire.

Nomani helps to run the watchdog group Parents Defending Education.

“What we heard tonight was hate speech, pure and simple. It was shocking that anyone would cheer and applaud a call to violence… Ironically, her hateful, intolerant words are a perfect illustration of the divisive ideology of critical race theory in action. In the name of tolerance, it preaches intolerance and is a betrayal of all values of humanity and decency,” she said.

