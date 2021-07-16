https://thepostmillennial.com/virgina-pta-naacp-official-says-let-them-die-about-anti-critical-race-theory-parents?utm_campaign=64469



Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

In the face of mounting parent pushback to Critical Race Theory instruction and the lowering of standards in schools in Fairfax County, Virginia, an official of the local PTA and NAACP held an event to stay the course despite overwhelming opposition and concluded a tirade directed at the disgruntled parents by exclaiming, “Let them die!”

A video showed Michelle Leete, a federal employee who is also Vice President of Training at the Virginia state PTA, Vice President of Communications for the Fairfax County PTA and First Vice President of the Fairfax County NAACP demonizing parents with an opposing viewpoint.

“So let’s meet and remain steadfast in speaking truth, tearing down double standards, and refuting double talk. Let’s not allow any double downing on lies. Let’s prepare our children for a world they deserve. Let’s deny this off-key band of people that are anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial reckoning, anti-opportunities, anti-help people, anti-diversity, anti-platform, anti-science, anti-change agent, anti-social justice, anti-healthcare, anti-worker, anti-LGBTQ+, anti-children, anti-healthcare, anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-admissions policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-live-and-let live people.”

“Let them die,” Leete concluded. The crowd gathered for the event cheered after the statement.

“Let them die,” says @FairfaxNAACP leader Michelle Leete at protest before @fcpsnews board. Folks against critical race theory are here, with protestors including Leete opposing them. It’ll be ? tonight. Watch at https://t.co/KuScNenTVQ pic.twitter.com/Csb5faEYKG — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) July 15, 2021

Participants attended to counter-protest a school board meeting billed as “STOP CRT RALLY.”

Asra Nomani, an education activist, whose son recently graduated from Fairfax County Public Schools and who helps run the watchdog group Parents Defending Education, filmed the speech. She told the Daily Wire, “I listened, stunned, as Michelle Leete, an executive of the NAACP and the PTA, put a target on the backs of parents just because they have a different point of view.”

Nomani, a PTA member and Indian immigrant added, “What we heard tonight was hate speech, pure and simple. It was shocking that anyone would cheer and applaud a call to violence… Ironically, her hateful, intolerant words are a perfect illustration of the divisive ideology of critical race theory in action. In the name of tolerance, it preaches intolerance and is a betrayal of all values of humanity and decency.”

According to The Daily Wire, a June poll by Public Opinion Strategies revealed that three-quarters of Fairfax and neighboring Loudoun County “oppose eliminating advanced math courses” and that significantly more voters opposed Critical Race Theory than supported it.

Fairfax previously abolished a test used for admission into Thomas Jefferson School for Science and Technology, the top math school in the country, after activists said there were not enough blacks and too many Asians. The school pivoted to a ‘merit lottery,’ which decreased the number of Asians and increased the number of whites in the school.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

