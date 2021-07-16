http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/QqJuykqQndU/carey-mulligan-she-said-2022-release-date-weinstein-investigation-film

Universal Pictures has set a release date for “She Said,” the film about the Harvey Weinstein investigation starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. The film will hit theaters on November 18, 2022, the studio announced Thursday.

Mulligan and Kazan star in “She Said” as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who broke the Weinstein scandal and helped usher in the #MeToo movement.

“Unorthodox” director Maria Schrader will direct. Rebecca Lenkiewicz is writing the script. The film will be based on the New York Times bestseller “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.” It will begin production this summer.

“She Said” will mark Kazan and Mulligan’s third collaboration, although this is the first time they will star appear screen together. The duo previously starred in Ian Rickson’s Broadway production of “The Seagull” in 2008, and Mulligan starred in the 2018 film “Wildlife,” which Kazan co-wrote and produced.

Annapurna Pictures and Plan B optioned the rights to “She Said” in 2018 under their production deal. Megan Ellison will executive produce for Annapurna with Sue Naegle, while Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce for Plan B.

