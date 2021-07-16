https://www.theblaze.com/news/white-rapper-iggy-azalea-called-out-for-blackfishing-in-new-music-video

Rapper Iggy Azalea is facing accusations of “blackfishing” because of her recent music video, according to various reports.

“Blackfishing,” according to

CNN, is a term that “came to prominence in 2018 after journalist Wanna Thompson tweeted about ‘white girls cosplaying as black women on Instagram.'” The term, according to the outlet, “refers to people darkening their skin color in order to resemble black or biracial people.”

What are the details?

Social media users say that Azalea — real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, a white Australian-born female rapper — engaged in “blackfishing” in the video for her latest single, “I Am the Stripclub.”

In the video, the normally blonde Azalea swaps her flaxen locks for a dark wig and dramatic eye shadow while wearing a sheer, full bodysuit and leather corset.

As she raps, black men clad in leather dance around her.

After the video hit social media, Azalea faced criticism for reportedly trying to appear black in the video.

Clothing label boohoo tweeted about the rapper’s look, writing that she was “serving.”

One user

fired back, “Serving what? Appropriation and brown face?”

“Blackfish. That’s what she’s serving,” another

complained.

According to

one user, Azeala’s look was “cosmetic blackfishing in every which way.”

Another user

snapped, “She is hardcore blackfishing and trolling with the look and the song.”

She fired back at critics on social media, where she

tweeted, “I’m the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights. It’s the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a Smokey [sic] eye and different wig. Just ignore them, who cares? Let em talk.”

She later

added, “I can’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless. I’m wearing a shade 6 in armarni [sic] foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years. It’s the same shade in every music video since sally Walker. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & it’s an issue.”

What else?



Azalea has also faced prior criticism for using what critics say is a “blaccent” when she raps.

In 2013, she

hit back at the accusations and said, “I couldn’t talk in an American accent — I could, but it would sound very fake — but I can rap in one with no problem.”

She added, “If you’re mad about it and you’re a black person then start a rap career and give it a go, too. Or maybe if you’re black start singing like a country singer and be a white person. I don’t know. Why is it such a big deal?”

Anything else to know?

On Thursday, Azalea announced that she was leaving music for the next several years in order to focus on other projects.

She tweeted, “‘End of an Era’ is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam [sic] going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music. I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future.”

She added, “Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing! I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!”

