A report on left-wing activist efforts to promote coronavirus vaccines to minorities in Charlotte and surrounding Mecklenburg County revealed at least one volunteer wearing a “voter registration” shirt.

The largest city in battleground state North Carolina has become one of the early guinea pigs for a controversial door-to-door vaccination push by the Biden administration.

But after seeing the “strike force” of activists at work, some have raised questions over whether the Queen City’s pioneering role in the privacy-invading vaccination strategy was entirely coincidental.

Among the first to flag the concerns over possible political motives was former Bush campaign strategist Karl Rove, now a Fox News analyst.

“[T]he list I’ve seen is virtually only states that are swing states, close states from the 2020 election,” Rove said during a Fox appearance this week, according to the Gateway Pundit.

“Somebody in the White House and somebody at the Department of Health and Human Services has to be held to account,” Rove continued. “Who’s making these decisions? Who’s allowing politics to enter into something that ought to be as far away from politics as possible?”

A report by Charlotte’s WBTV revealed that the city’s vaccination efforts were being led by a far-left nonprofit, Action NC, best known for its voter-registration and other get-out-the-vote efforts.

In fact, WBTV’s report showed one of the so-called volunteers wearing a shirt that said “voter registration” on it.

The activist group has been waging its vaccine campaign since May, well before Biden’s recent involvement, and estimates that it already has knocked on at least 35,000 doors.

“The program is focused on priority ZIP codes with low-vaccine uptake,” claimed WBTV, using a euphemism for minority neighborhoods that would be likely to vote Democrat in the 2022 midterm election.

However, Action NC also has been known to make overtly partisan statements in the past attacking then-President Donald Trump.

“All I ask them to do is listen,” Action NC volunteer Lowell Faison told WCNC of the effort to educate minorities about the vaccine.

“And it’s your choice if you want to do this or not, but it would be in your best interest,” he continued. “I’m kind of convincing!”

The ‘grassroots’ initiative to spread pro-vaccine propaganda called to mind several other leftist strategies during recent elections that have drawn accusations of ethical violations, as well as potential abuse of state and federal election laws.

Among those was the questionable “get out the vote” tactics deployed in Georgia by anti-election-integrity activist Stacey Abrams.

She was investigated by a state ethics board after she blurred the financial lines between her campaign efforts during Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial election and the supposedly nonpartisan canvassing led by activist groups that she had founded.

Abrams recently revealed her plans to set up an office in Asheville, North Carolina, where she could launch political operations similar to those credited with helping flip Georgia into the blue column during the 2020 election.

Among her subversive maneuvers in the most recent election was colluding with local polling officials at the county level to plant partisan activists in key, strategic positions where they could subtly—or not-so-subtly—tip the balance in favor of Democrats.

The Gateway Pundit speculated that working with sympathetic local health officials to promote vaccinations was not a far stretch.

“Is this operation led by Stacy Abrams like the hiring of far left election workers in the 2020 Election?” it asked.

“… This is one reason the results in Georgia were so terribly different from reality,” the website continued. “It really looked like Abrams and her group hired anyone they could find who supported BLM to ‘count’ the election ballots.”

In at least two other deep-blue states, officials also overstepped their authority by providing no-bid contracts to partisan political operatives for canvassing initiatives under the pretense of pandemic-mitigation efforts.

In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was rebuked last year by the state legislature and forced to withdraw a contract with Kolehouse Strategies, a Democrat campaign consulting firm that the state’s ethically challenged health department had hired to conduct door-to-door contact tracing.

In California, then-Secretary of State Alex Padilla, now a US senator, escaped serious consequence following an ethics scandal in which he contracted with SKD Knickerbocker, a Democrat consulting firm, ostensibly to promote pandemic-related mail-in voting.

Ironically, Democrats have fought tooth-and-nail to prevent Republicans from going door-to-door in a legitimate effort in Arizona to conduct election oversight and ballot verification.

During a publicly-broadcast hearing to received updates about the independent audit of Maricopa County, Arizona Senate president Karen Fann wryly noted the double standard.

“The Department of Justice sent us a letter about four or six weeks ago and said, ‘We’re concerned about you actually knocking on doors,’ that it might be voter intimidation or civil rights violations or something,” Fann said.

“I find it interesting after the White House last week said ‘We’re going to knock on doors to see whether you’re vaccinated or not,’” she added. “But that’s just a side point.”

