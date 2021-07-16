http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/fewRKNmUwdo/wikipedias-gone-left.php

It is no surprise to any reader of this site that Wikipedia has been taken over by the Left, but it is perhaps notable that Wikipedia’s co-founder says the site has lost its way:

Wikipedia has been taken over by left-leaning volunteers and only offers a one-sided version of information, according to the online encyclopedia’s co-founder. Larry Sanger, an American philosopher who co-founded the website in 2001, said the online reference bible seemed to assume “that there is only one legitimate defensible version of the truth on any controversial question”.

Wikipedia is great if you want to know when a particular king died or a war broke out, but it is useless on any controversial issue. This is not insignificant, as users access Wikipedia around 6 billion times per month, making it one of the most-visited sites on the web.

Mr Sanger said the website had strayed from its original mission, committing it to “neutrality” and allowing site contributors to have a free exchange of ideas. “Now, especially over the last five years or so, Wikipedia has changed quite a bit,” he said. “Now if you [public users] make any edit at all, you will be sternly warned if not just kicked out,” he said. Asked if thought Wikipedia could be trusted to give truthful information, he replied: “Well, it depends on what you think the truth is”. He added that the website could be trusted to offer an “establishment” view point.

Because the Left is today’s establishment.

