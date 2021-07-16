https://therightscoop.com/woke-nfl-will-order-black-national-anthem-played-before-star-spangled-banner-at-beginning-of-season/

I do believe the NFL is trying their damnedest to get as many people as they can to stop watching the NFL. Because just like last year, they are ordering the black national anthem to be played before every game in week one, before the Star Spangled Banner, and that’s not all:

DAILY MAIL – The NFL plans to play the black national anthem before every game in the first week of the 2021 season, according to a new report. Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing, traditionally referred to as the black national anthem, will be performed before The Star-Spangled Banner to kick off each game in Week 1, beginning with the September 10 season opener when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans. A source familiar with the league’s discussions confirmed the controversial change to ESPN’s The Undefeated on Thursday.

“Victims Who Suffered Police Brutality”

The NFL, in collaboration with the NFL Players Association, is also considering featuring names of victims who suffered police brutality on uniforms, helmets or patches on jerseys, the source said. The decision comes as the league hopes to demonstrate ‘a genuine commitment to the public, players and coaches and that player voices continue to be heard,’ the source wrote in a text message. ‘This is key to educating fans, and becoming a prominent voice in the fight to end racism,’ they said. The source said the league is also considering producing educational programs about police brutality victims, among other plans.





The black national anthem won’t just be played during week one…

Front Office Sports – which broke the story about the black national anthem being played before games on Wednesday – said the NFL plans to make it a ‘prominent part of big league events’. The outlet reported that it could be played before primetime games, the Super Bowl and the NFL draft, in addition to Week 1 games.

What bothers me the most about all of this is that it treats police officers around the country as if they are the enemy. What’s worse is that they promote these false cases of police brutality (Michael Brown, Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor, just to name a few) that are clearly justified uses of force, and it does nothing but feed the toxic, anti-police attitudes that are becoming more prevalent around the country.

No, what the NFL should be doing is honoring our police officers and how they risk their lives to keep the public safe every day they put on that uniform. But instead, the woke NFL would rather cater to the anti-cop haters.

Last year I tolerated some of this because I really wanted to see my Cowboys play. But if this garbage is going to become a permanent fixture in the NFL, then I’m not sure how much more of this I am going to tolerate.

