https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/16/worst-since-the-civil-war-biden-says-facebook-other-platforms-are-killing-people-with-misinformation/

Friday just keeps on getting crazier. First, WH press secretary Jen Psaki made a few more disturbing admissions about the Biden administration supporting censorship in the name of getting rid of whatever they deem to be “misinformation,” and that was followed up by what President Biden said when he was leaving for Camp David:

Wow, this all escalated quickly!

Isn’t it ironic…

If misinformation kills then somebody needs to hand the Biden administration a mirror.

Fact check: TRUE.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...