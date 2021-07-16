https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/yankees-red-sox-game-postponed-three-fully-vaccinated-pitchers-test-positive-covid-19/

Didn’t Joe Biden and his mouthpiece over at the CDC warn us of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”?

The Yankees-Red Sox game on Thursday night was postponed because three fully vaccinated pitchers for New York tested positive for Covid-19.

“It’s a fluid situation that could spread. It has spread to some degree,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. “We have three positives and we have three pending that we’ve had rapid tests on. … We’ll wait now for the lab tests to come back, which I’m assuming is going to be positive, as well. So that would increase our number to six, but we’re not at six yet. We’re at three confirmed.”

Pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta were all fully vaccinated when they tested positive for Covid, according to the Associated Press.

AP reported:

The Yankees’ post-All-Star break opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among vaccinated New York pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta. Loaisiga went on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, when the Yankees were in Houston, and he did not travel home with the team Sunday. Cortes and Peralta went on the COVID-19 IL on Thursday. Cashman said all three were fully vaccinated, as are most of the players on the team. Among the three, two received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the other was either Pfizer or Moderna, according to Cashman. “Those players are doing well thus far,” he said. “And that would speak again to the belief that those vaccinations are working and ultimately they’re to protect us from severe illness and/or death.” The three players awaiting lab results are in quarantine. Cashman would not say whether they include the Yankees’ All-Stars who were in Denver: Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Aroldis Chapman. MLB was conducting contact tracing under its protocols.

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman praised the Covid vaccines even though three of his fully vaccinated pitchers tested positive for the China virus.

“The vaccines that we encourage everybody to get guarantee not getting hospitalized and not getting death coming from COVID, which is important, but it doesn’t prevent you from contracting COVID,” Cashman said. “It just obviously protects you from the severe worst-case scenario effects from COVID.”

On Friday the Red Sox announced tonight’s game will be played but the postponement of Thursday’s game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 17th.

Tonight’s game at Yankee Stadium will be played as scheduled at 7:05pm. The postponement of Thursday’s game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Aug 17th. The first game will be played at 1:05pm, followed by the previously scheduled 7:05 p.m. game. — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 16, 2021

