https://www.dailywire.com/news/3-texas-democrats-who-fled-state-to-subvert-democracy-test-positive-for-covid-19-after-meeting-kamala-harris

Three Texas Democrats who fled the state to subvert democracy have tested positive for COVID-19 which comes after they met with Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this week.

“Friday night, a Member of the Texas House Democratic Caucus tested positive for COVID,” the Texas House Democrats announced in a statement. “Saturday morning, two additional Members, each of whom are also fully vaccinated, tested positive on a rapid test.”

House Democrat Caucus Chairman Chris Turner responded by saying in a statement:

The House Democratic Caucus is following all CDC guidance and protocols. This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions. We are in touch with public health experts in Texas to provide additional guidance. Our caucus will follow all recommendations from public health experts as we continue our work.

The Texas Democrats asked that people respect “the privacy of Members and their personal health” which comes after photos surfaced showing nearly all of the Texas Democrats who fled the state to subvert democracy not wearing masks while on board private jets flying to Washington, D.C.

Here are the Texas Democrats not wearing masks on a plane. https://t.co/6Be2FIQbwX pic.twitter.com/uPlqumq8ek — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 17, 2021

This would be called a super spreader event if it was Republicans who got COVID after not wearing masks on a plane. Science for thee, not for me. pic.twitter.com/Vh3qsNlFSt — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 17, 2021

Harris met with the Texas House Democrats on Tuesday this week and praised them for refusing to participate in legitimate democratic processes in their home state, saying, “You are doing this in support and defense of some of our nation’s highest ideals.”

More than 50 Democrats fled the state on private planes so there would not be enough legislators present for a variety of bills to be passed, including voter integrity laws, bills that would protect girls from having to compete against biological males in sports, fund arrests of illegal aliens, clampdown on abortion, and crackdown on racist Critical Race Theory being taught in schools.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told Fox News on Monday night that Democrats who fled the state to stop the state’s legislature from voting on bills during a special legislative session will “be arrested” the moment that they step foot back in the state and hauled to the state Capitol to do their jobs.

“What the law is, it’s in the Constitution, and that is the house, the State House of Representatives who were here in the Capitol in Austin right now, they do have the ability to issue a call to have their fellow members who are not showing up to be arrested, but only so long as that arrest is made in the state of Texas,” Abbott said. “That’s why they have fled the state. Once they step back into the state of Texas, they will be arrested and brought to the Texas Capitol, and we will be conducting business.”

Related:

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

