https://www.theepochtimes.com/3-texas-house-democrats-test-positive-for-covid-19-after-fleeing-to-dc_3906290.html

Three of the Texas Democrats who flew to Washington this week to stymie efforts to pass election reform legislation have tested positive for COVID-19.

One member tested positive on Friday night and immediately informed colleagues, the Texas House Democrat Caucus said in a statement to news outlets. Caucus members and staff took rapid tests, which all came back negative, but two more members tested positive on Saturday morning.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

All three members are fully vaccinated against the virus, the caucus said. Fully vaccinated refers to people who have received both Moderna or Pfizer jabs, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks have elapsed following their final shot.

“The House Democratic Caucus is following all CDC guidance and protocols. This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions,” Chris Turner, the state House Democratic Caucus Chairman, said in a statement.

“We are in touch with public health experts in Texas to provide additional guidance. Our caucus will follow all recommendations from public health experts as we continue our work,” he added.

The caucus left Texas en masse this week, denying Republicans quorum to convene a special legislative session. The GOP called the session to consider an election system overhaul.

“We know that the future of voting for our children and families is at stake and unless we take action, unless we see model legislation passed, our voices will be silent,” Texas Rep. Nicole Collier, a Democrat, told reporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Democrats who charted a plane to fly—while others drove—were pictured without masks on the plane.

Republicans have criticized colleagues for leaving the state and Gov. Greg Abbott said they “will be arrested” when they return to Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

