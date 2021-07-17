https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-bish-cant-handle-the-truth/
“I don’t have to be peaceful!”
Woman from the antifa side at the violent Los Angeles protest becomes irate when compared to a religious fundamentalist. pic.twitter.com/geoJO7qJZo
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 17, 2021
More from today’s melee at Wi Spa in Los Angeles.
Antifa takes ‘impact munition’ to the face…
Antifa does not like to be filmed…
Antifa threaten and harass a man filming the public protest in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/NSoZ5ouNac
