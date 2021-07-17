https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-takes-impact-munition-to-the-face/
A person on the antifa side was hit with an impact munition from police at the violent WiSpa protest in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/1SNB8ep3BJ
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 17, 2021
There’s another protest at Wi Spa in Los Angeles today.
WI SPA LA: ANTIFA militant gets WRECKED by a rubber bullet
Full story coming soon on @RealAmVoice https://t.co/HIjF5SuIpL pic.twitter.com/q73Of61A2X
— Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 17, 2021
Police clash with Antifa counter-protesting at the Wi Spa, after several smoke bombs & water bottles were thrown at protesters across the street #WiSpa #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/fRoXWtmAng
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 17, 2021
Cops shooting beanbag rounds at counterprotesters and myself trying to run down Wilshire away from the police line— pic.twitter.com/cpixdWViyk
— waterspider (@waterspider__) July 17, 2021