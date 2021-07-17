https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-administration-claims-misinformation-on-social-media-is-creating-vaccine-hesitancy-heres-all-the-times-democrats-made-people-hesitant

President Joe Biden on Friday on Friday claimed social media companies were “killing people” by allowing vaccine misinformation to spread on their platforms, echoing other members of his administration who earlier in the week complained about alleged misinformation.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, for example, said the Biden administration would reach out to social media companies about reporting posts that the administration claimed amounted to misinformation, The Daily Wire previously reported.

“I would say first, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that we’re in regular touch with social media platforms, just like we’re in regular touch with all of you and your media outlets about areas where we have concern, information that might be useful, information that may or may not be interesting to your viewers, you all make decisions, just like the social media platforms make decisions, even though they’re a private sector company and different, but just as an example,” Psaki said. “So we are regularly making sure social media platforms are aware of the latest narratives dangerous to public health that we and many other Americans are seeing across all of social and traditional media.”

Facebook responded to the administration’s claims.

“The fact is that more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet. More than 3.3 million Americans have also used our vaccine finder tool to find out where and how to get a vaccine. The facts show that Facebook is helping save lives. Period,” Facebook said in a statement. The social media giant then told NBC News: “In private exchanges the Surgeon General has praised our work, including our efforts to inform people about COVID-19. They knew what they were doing. The White House is looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.”

While the Biden administration insinuates that people are hesitant about the vaccine because of their Facebook friends, it might want to look back at how its messages could have affected millions of Americans who either don’t want to get the vaccine or are hesitant to get it.

Wearing Masks After Getting Vaccinated

Some of the early messaging on the vaccine was that getting it would help reopen the economy, however, Biden and others who received the vaccine continued to act publicly as they did throughout the lockdowns. One of the most infamous examples occurred during the G7 summit, when Biden and other world leaders – all of whom had been fully vaccinated – wore masks and stood several feet apart, refusing to shake hands, even though they were outside. The disconnect between the science and the messaging was palpable. People had to wonder: What was the point of getting the vaccine if they still had to live under restrictive lockdown measures?

Pausing The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine After A Handful Of Blood Clots

Six people developed blood clots in the brain after taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Biden administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quickly called for a pause in the vaccine, directly causing support for the single-dose vaccine to plummet. As The Daily Wire previously reported, confidence in the safety of the vaccine plunged from 52% to 37% after the pause. A study quickly determined that people had a higher risk of getting the rare blood clots from contracting COVID-19 than from getting the vaccine.

Media Insistence That Only Certain Protests Would Spread COVID

When people protested the restrictive lockdown measures that cost jobs and destroyed livelihoods, the media insisted the protests were “super spreader” events that would increase COVID-19 cases. Just weeks later, when massive protests and riots broke out across the U.S. over the police-involved death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, the media bent over backwards to claim those protests wouldn’t spread the virus. Now that people in Cuba are protesting the country’s dictatorship, the media has gone back to claiming protests spread the virus.

Kamala Harris

During the 2020 campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris said she would not trust the vaccine developed under the Trump administration.

“Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us,” Harris told CNN’s Dana Bash in September. “I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about. I will not take his word for it.”

Allowing Unvaccinated Illegal Immigrants Into The Country

While the Biden administration has spent much time deriding Americans who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, its own Department of Homeland Security said it would not enforce vaccination requirements on those entering the country illegally.

“Consistent with ICE’s long-standing sensitive locations policy, ICE does not and will not carry out enforcement operations at or near health care facilities, such as hospitals, doctors’ offices, accredited health clinics, and emergent or urgent care facilities, except in the most extraordinary of circumstances,” DHS said, even though it strongly encouraged vaccination.

California Requiring Fully Vaccinated Individuals To Wear Masks Again

California is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, so Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) administration is instituting more lockdown restrictions, even for those who are fully vaccinated. It’s yet another example of making the vaccine appear irrelevant.

Inconsistent Requirements

Throughout the pandemic, caveats and exemptions were made by the same people continuing to tell us we need to wear masks. We had to wear a mask when walking around a restaurant, but it was okay to take it off while we were seated and eating. Politicians could lower their masks to speak to the press, but had to wear it while walking around. The virus didn’t take breaks during these moments, yet we were expected to follow the contradictory guidance.

Just Who Isn’t Getting The Vaccine?

While Democrats want to appear morally superior by claiming it’s Trump supporters who are refusing to get the vaccine, the evidence doesn’t support the claim. In May, a Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that the Americans who are vaccine hesitant are not even Republicans, CNN reported at the time.

“A look at the data reveals that the vaccine hesitant group, however, are not big Trump lovers. They’re actually likely not to be Republican. Instead, many of them are people who are detached from the political process and didn’t vote for either major candidate in 2020,” CNN reported. “The most recent Kaiser poll helps illustrate that the vaccine hesitant group doesn’t really lean Republican. Just 20% of the group called themselves Republican with an additional 19% being independents who leaned Republican. The clear majority (61%) were not Republicans (41% said they were Democrats or Democratic leaning independents and 20% were either pure independents or undesignated).”

Those that have said they won’t get the vaccine, however, are 55% Republican or right-leaning independents. Further, a large percentage of African Americans have also said they are hesitant to get the vaccine, another group that is not known for being Republican.

