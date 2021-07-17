https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-administration-to-appeal-deeply-disappointing-daca-ruling_3906296.html

President Joe Biden’s administration will appeal the ruling against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, Biden announced on Saturday.

“Yesterday’s Federal court ruling is deeply disappointing. While the court’s order does not now affect current DACA recipients, this decision nonetheless relegates hundreds of thousands of young immigrants to an uncertain future. The Department of Justice intends to appeal this decision in order to preserve and fortify DACA,” he said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush nominee, ruled on Friday that DACA is not legal and said new applications cannot be filed.

Hanen, ruling in favor of Texas and other states that brought a lawsuit against the U.S. government, said the plaintiffs had adequately demonstrated they suffered an irreparable injury from DACA and that only its cessation would alleviate that injury.

“Furthermore, the government has no legitimate interest in the continuation of an illegally implemented program,” he wrote.

Then-President Barack Obama implemented DACA through an executive order in 2012. The Trump administration tried unilaterally ending it, but was blocked last year by the Supreme Court.

Justices claimed that the program could be abolished but that the Trump administration did not follow the law when it tried to rescind it.

Biden on Saturday called on Congress to approve “a permanent solution” to the plight of illegal immigrants who were brought to the country as children, sometimes known as Dreamers.

Biden said the solution would be granting them a path to citizenship.

“I have repeatedly called on Congress to pass the American Dream and Promise Act, and I now renew that call with the greatest urgency. It is my fervent hope that through reconciliation or other means, Congress will finally provide security to all Dreamers, who have lived too long in fear,” he said.

