Joe Biden released a statement on Saturday in response to a federal judge’s decision to block new enrollments for Obama’s illegal DACA program.

“The Department of Justice intends to appeal this decision in order to preserve and fortify DACA,” Biden wrote. “And, as the court recognized, the Department of Homeland Security plans to issue a proposed rule concerning DACA in the near future.”

A federal judge on Friday ruled the Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is illegal and blocked new enrollments.

Recall, Barack Obama granted illegal aliens protection in 2012 when he established the DACA program.

According to reports, more than 800,000 illegal aliens are currently protected under Obama’s illegal DACA program.

US District Judge Andrew Hanen of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, a George W. Bush appointee found that the Department of Homeland Security violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and “illegally implemented” the policy.

Judge Hanen ordered the DHS to stop approving new DACA applications.

Biden condemned the judge’s decision as “deeply disappointing” and called on Congress to “ensure a permanent solution by granting a path to citizenship for Dreamers.”

“I have repeatedly called on Congress to pass the American Dream and Promise Act, and I now renew that call with the greatest urgency. It is my fervent hope that through reconciliation or other means, Congress will finally provide security to all Dreamers, who have lived too long in fear,” Biden said.

