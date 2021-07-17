https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-gun-shots-during-washington-nationals-game-stadium-cleared/

A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We’re working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available. — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

Four people have been shot near Nationals Stadium in Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday night. Police remain at the scene and are actively investigating the situation.

You can hear 7 or 8 shots in the video below…

You can hear the gunshots just as the broadcast cuts away pic.twitter.com/tBmbZaR3GB — Jack Leonardi (@JackLeonardi) July 18, 2021

BREAKING: Reports of an active shooter outside Nationals Park in Washington DC. Stadium security is telling fans to stay inside the stadium and take cover. pic.twitter.com/b6k8iZ2A9A — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 18, 2021

Players, including Fernando Tatis Jr. Just ran into stands and grabbed family members and brought them to clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/DlC1bSv3I7 — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) July 18, 2021

‘Gunfire erupted outside the Nationals Park baseball stadium in Washington, D.C. on late Saturday, injuring at least one person and causing some people to flee, officials and witnesses say. Only few details are currently available.’ – BNO News pic.twitter.com/xFIdRgdr0y — The Daily Sneed™ ➐ (@Tr00peRR) July 18, 2021

#BREAKING There are reports of an active shooter near Nationals Park in Washington DC Fans are taking cover under seats Helicopters are now circling the stadium More updates to come #DCnews #Nationals #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/z8rYo5B0uf — Dana DiPiazza (@danawbrz) July 18, 2021

