https://www.infowars.com/posts/british-health-secretary-tests-positive-for-covid-19-says-hes-still-glad-he-was-vaccinated/
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden Fear-Mongers ‘Delta Variant’ as ‘Deadlier’ Than COVID, Pushes for More Dangerous Childhood “Vaccinations”
June 24, 2021
Ted Cruz Delivers Inconvenient ID Facts to Democrat Lawmakers Who Fled Texas on a Private Jet
July 13, 2021
Shock: Former Anti-Crime Detroit Police Chief James Craig Praised by a Democrat: ‘There Is Nothing That I Can Say Negative About Him or His Run for Governor’
June 8, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy