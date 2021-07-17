http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/iju7EDV1btE/

BRITNEY Spears went missing for 24 hours and was found by strangers on the street, one of her former best pals has revealed.

The bombshell revelation was made by one of her closest confidantes in a world-exclusive interview with The Sun.

The star was found on a street by a group of surfers Credit: Getty

Britney with pal Sean Phillip

Sean Phillip, first introduced to Britney through mutual friends in 2003 but started working for her, initially as a personal trainer, in October 2006, said the incident happened after her meltdown in 2007 when she had shaved off all of her hair.

Sean was holidaying in Jamaica at the time but was immediately called and asked to fly home.

The star then went AWOL for 24 hours before Sean got another call from an unknown number.

Sean explained: “At this point in her life, Britney was going out and meeting random people when she was in a very vulnerable state.

I got a call from these random surfers in Malibu who said they had Britney, and did I want to pick her up? Sean Phillip

“I then get this call from these random surfers in Malibu who said they had Britney, and did I want to pick her up? They’d found my number on that old bit of paper she carried around with her numbers on it.

“Britney was upset, she felt so sad because the whole world was watching her. She was on every newspaper cover, every magazine, on every TV.

“That night I got her home and cooked her dinner, and the house landline kept ringing with people offering support.”

One of those people who called her included Hollywood actor Mel Gibson, 65.

In his explosive interview with The Sun, Sean also revealed he believed the only thing that kept Britney going was her two sons, Sean, 15, and Jaden, 14, from her marriage to Kevin Federline.

He said: “I honestly believe she might be dead if it weren’t for her kids – she’s a great, loving mother.

“I feel like when money gets involved, the people who are being paid are more worried about where their money is going than about anything else, or her welfare.

“Management wanted to control and manipulate the energy around her, they just wanted to milk their cash cow.

“So I don’t think she had a lot of yes people around her – I think she had a few no people around her who would keep reality away from her.”

Sean, who last saw Britney three weeks ago in Hawaii, when the pair bumped into one another on holiday added: “I do think that at some point Britney did need guidance, but the conservatorship is ridiculous.

“It’s simply a money grab.”

Britney has called for her dad Jamie to be charged with “conservatorship abuse” Credit: Refer to Caption

She has been spurred on by the Free Britney movement Credit: Getty Images – Getty

