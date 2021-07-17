http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/SlguVREoRpY/california-nightmare-2.php

It wasn’t easy to ruin California, but the Democrats have accomplished it. California’s descent is reflected in the most basic marker of third-world status: it can’t keep the lights on. My colleague Isaac Orr writes:

The abject failure of Califonia’s energy policies is becoming more apparent every day. The Golden State has taken the lead in shutting down reliable coal, natural gas and nuclear power plants and jumping feet first into a grid powered largely by unreliable wind and solar.

***

An overreliance on wind and solar has resulted in a grid that is so unreliable that the California grid operator, the California Independent Systems Operator (CAISO), has resorted to asking Californians to reduce their electricity consumption, which Center of the American Experiment has confirmed means not charging electric vehicles.

Ponder that for a moment: between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m., in other words when you are home from work, you are not supposed to use “major appliances,” like, say, your washer and dryer. They want you to unplug appliances that you are not actively using, like, I suppose, your television set, and go around your house turning off lights where possible. All of this with your house at 78 degrees. And, of course, if you have an electric vehicle, you aren’t supposed to charge it. This may sound like Bangladesh, but it is California. And the situation is only going to get worse.

“Green” energy policies don’t work. This is a matter of physics, not politics, so California and other states are on a collision course with reality.

