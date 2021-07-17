https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/check-out-these-massive-lines-for-food-in-south-africa-stretching-mile-after-mile/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
The aftermath of this week’s riots in South Africa
Food and gas lines go on and on…
lines to buy Food in #KZN pic.twitter.com/PmELni0nJP
— pine_tree_riots (@pine_tree_riots) July 16, 2021
Queues for food in South Africa.
After the pandemic, destruction of farms, and recent mass looting, people are going hungry.
Demand will outstrip supply. pic.twitter.com/fDipC1ymti
— Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) July 17, 2021