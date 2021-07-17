https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/17/city-of-anaheim-says-they-respect-free-speech-but-also-have-a-duty-to-cancel-planned-america-first-rally/

A planned America First rally with Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene was to be held at a private venue in Anaheim, Calif., but the city contacted the owner of the location and it’s been decided the event will be canceled. The City of Anaheim totally respects free speech and all, but they have “public safety concerns”:

Those “public safety concerns” wouldn’t be that they simply wouldn’t like what was being said, would it?

“As a city we respect free speech, but…”https://t.co/Mm3yjHpLIF — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) July 17, 2021

They have tremendous respect for free speech rights, but only if they agree with it?

“We respect free speech but have a duty to call out speech that does not reflect our city’s values”. LMAO. Sounds like you don’t respect free speech at all then. https://t.co/yPHGJjapf7 — Chairman of the National Labor Front (@ImperialLuis1) July 17, 2021

“Free speech” from clowns that don’t have a clue what that means. https://t.co/DSJulWo0Ye — Tango Strobe (@TangoStrobe) July 17, 2021

We are heading into a dark place fast in this country https://t.co/6mR7pN8tSv — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 17, 2021

And to be sure, the City of Anaheim is getting plenty of applause from those who claim to be the champions of “tolerance” and anti-fascism on the Left.

