A planned America First rally with Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene was to be held at a private venue in Anaheim, Calif., but the city contacted the owner of the location and it’s been decided the event will be canceled. The City of Anaheim totally respects free speech and all, but they have “public safety concerns”:

Those “public safety concerns” wouldn’t be that they simply wouldn’t like what was being said, would it?

They have tremendous respect for free speech rights, but only if they agree with it?

And to be sure, the City of Anaheim is getting plenty of applause from those who claim to be the champions of “tolerance” and anti-fascism on the Left.

