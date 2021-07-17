http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/oQmifPuB6LM/comic-news-story-of-the-day.php

The Austin American-Statesman has just reported from DC that those Texas Dems are destined for a rendezvous with the psickening Jen Psaki. This is not the Babylon Bee:

Three Texas House Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19 from Washington, D.C., according to Texas House Democratic Caucus leadership. They’re among nearly 60 lawmakers who fled the state Monday to break quorum in the House, part of an effort to block the passage of a GOP-led elections bill. Most members are staying in the same hotel. One member found out about their positive test result late Friday evening, but they do not have symptoms, caucus officials said. All House lawmakers were alerted and received a rapid test immediately following the member’s positive result. Two additional members tested positive in a rapid test on Saturday morning and one has mild symptoms, the caucus said.

A shout out to Alex Berenson with this detail: “The three members are vaccinated. The caucus did not release their names.” Posting the vaccination angle might get you banned on all social media platforms per the ukase of the psickening Ms. Psaki. Incidentally, I would guess they’re lying about that.

Is it wrong to laugh?

This is quite possibly the biggest disaster of a trip not seen since the S.S. Minnow. Perhaps all of these Texas Democrats ignoring the mask mandate on the plane to DC led to this. Look forward to seeing the coverage… https://t.co/dj8u6hM5Xi — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 17, 2021

