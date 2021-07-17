https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/larry-elder-missing-california-recall-election-candidate-list?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A list of 41 candidates running the California recall election released by the state on Saturday did not include Larry Elder, the conservative radio talk show host who declared his candidacy on Monday.

The election is set for Sept. 14 to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, after over 1.7 million Californians signed recall petitions. Newsom’s campaign missed a deadline to submit his Democratic party affiliation for the ballot, and a judge ruled that he could not add it afterwards.

The list of candidates is missing Elder, a Republican. According to a statement from Elder’s campaign spokeswoman, Ying Ma, “she expected him to be on the final list of candidates issued next week,” Fox News reported. In a statement, she said: “Our campaign submitted every document required by the Secretary of State and the Los Angeles County Registrar” to qualify for the ballot.

It is still unclear as to what requirement Elder failed to meet, according to Fox News.

There are currently 21 Republicans on the ballot, with eight Democrats, a Libertarian, nine independents, and two Green Party candidates.

