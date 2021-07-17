https://www.oann.com/cycling-pogacar-to-win-back-to-back-tours-de-france-van-aert-wins-final-time-trial/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cycling-pogacar-to-win-back-to-back-tours-de-france-van-aert-wins-final-time-trial

July 17, 2021

SAINT EMILION, France (Reuters) – Slovenian Tadej Pogacar was poised to win a second consecutive Tour de France title after the Slovenian retained the overall leader’s yellow in the 20th stage, a 30.8-km individual time trial won by Belgian Wout van Aert on Saturday.

Barring a crash in Sunday’s final stage in Paris, the 22-year-old Pogacar will finish ahead of Dane Jonas Vingegaard and Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz, who are set to end up second and third overall, respectively.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

