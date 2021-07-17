http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Er0VoA5P4jc/

Cuban Americans protesting in support of the Cubans calling for an end of communism painted ‘Cuba Libre’ on the street outside of the Cuban Embassy in Washington, DC, on Friday.

But the same D.C. officials who not only left the identical kind of street signage for Black Lives Matter in place and, in fact, enshrined it permanently by sealing off the area and naming it Black Lives Matter Plaza, ordered the “unauthorized” Cuba sign removed.

On the same day, the Department of Public Works erased it, according to the Washington Post:

In a Friday statement to the Washington Post, embassy officials wrote: “Despite the systematic policy of confrontation and aggression of the United States government against Cuba, the American diplomats who work in the US Embassy in Havana have always been safe and have never been the object of attacks, or other manifestations of hatred. The Cuban Government expects the same behavior on the US side.” President [Joe] Biden has voiced support for the demonstrators and called on the “Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves.” The letters “VZLA” also appeared in the street painting, an apparent reference to Venezuela. Carlos Vecchio, the Venezuelan ambassador to the United States for opposition leader Juan Guaidó, tweeted a photo of the messaging outside the embassy on Friday.

Vecchio’s tweet, written in Spanish, said: “In front of the Cuban Embassy in Washington, D.C. it reads: Cuba Libre. We stand with our Cuban brothers fighting for their liberty. We share the same fight: Liberty.”

Meanwhile, conservative members of Congress have come out in support of Cuban protesters and have chided Democrats for supporting the same kind of oppressive socialism and communism that has caused the suffering of the Cuban people for decades and caused millions to flee to the United States in search of freedom.

As Breitbart News reported, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday announced he is launching an advisory team on Cuba to advise House Republicans on the “ongoing freedom protests and government atrocities in Cuba.”

According to a press release, the team “will help develop policies to guarantee the United States ‘stands in solidarity with the Cuban freedom movement, and educate the American people on the tyranny of the communist regime in Havana.’”

