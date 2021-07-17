https://djhjmedia.com/steven/democrat-mayor-whose-police-command-force-quit-hit-with-gun-charge-child-endangerment/

Embattled Democrat Mayor Lovely Warren of Rochester, New York is having a very bad year. Her house was raided and the police found 2 kilos of crack cocaine and guns.

The entire command of the city’s police force quit, she lost her primary and cannot be reelected and now, she has been charged with gun charges as well as charges of child endangerment. All in all, she has had a year that no one would want.

BREAKING: A Monroe County Grand Jury has indicted @lovelyawarren and her husband, Timothy Granison w/Criminal Possession of a Firearm, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and two counts of Failure to Lock/Secure Firearms in a Dwelling. @news10nbc — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) July 16, 2021

The Daily Wire reported on takeaways from the press conference announcing the shocking news:

Granison’s arrest was part of a seven-months-long investigation; he was not the initial target

There were numerous warrants executed on Wednesday night, in addition to the Granison/Warren home. Seven locations were hit between Wednesday night and Thursday morning and more arrests are expected.

At the time of the arrest, only the couple’s daughter was home, prompting questions from reporters concerning potential child endangerment charges concerning the gun charge. Doorley refused to comment but noted more charges are coming.

There have already been 2 kilos of crack cocaine confiscated from the busts, which equates to a street value of more than $60,000. Three firearms have been confiscated and more than $100,000 in cash was recovered.

Doorley would not confirm nor deny Mayor Warren’s potential involvement in the investigation, including wire-tapping.

Warren has denied that she knew anything about what her husband had been doing. I don’t know if I believe that or not but then again, it’s not my decision to make, it belongs to a jury.

Last year the entire police department was upset at the way Warren handled the Daniel Prude case. In September, the entire Rochester Police Department (RPD) command staff, including then-Police Chief La’Ron Singletary quit their jobs over the way the case was handled.

Singletary said that Warren tried to get him to lie about the case to back up the mayor’s story.

He said:

“As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character. The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity. The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Greater Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for. The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude’s death are not based on facts, and is not what I stand for.”

