A car thief picked the absolute wrong car to steal. The Mercedes-Benz that was stolen in Detroit belonged to a willful and determined young woman by the name of Bianca Chambers. When the car thief stole her car, the brave woman took matters into her own hands and tracked down the man.

Chambers’ Mercedes-Benz sedan was stolen this week, and she immediately shared her frustrating situation on social media. She soon received tips from people online about her stolen vehicle. Chambers said that she tracked down her car on three occasions over three days, but each time the police arrived too late to apprehend the criminal.

The brazen car thief even drove the stolen car in the same strip plaza where Chambers owns a boutique.

The fourth time that she tracked down her stolen Mercedes, three days after it was stolen, she wasn’t going to let the car thief escape. “At that point, I was like, ‘I’m not letting this man walk again,'” Chambers told WJBK-TV.

The suspect was inside a barbershop, and the car was parked outside in the parking lot. Chambers slashed the tires of her own vehicle so that he wouldn’t be able to flee in the car. “I refused to let him pull off again,” she explained.

Chambers then walked into the barbershop, asked a man if he owned the white Mercedes-Benz in the parking lot, and when he said he did, a physical altercation took place. Viral video, which was the 11th most-trending video on YouTune, shows the man being dragged on the ground by his hair. Customers at the barbershop helped Chambers make a citizens’ arrest until Detroit Police arrived on the scene.

“You will never steal from me again,” Chambers told WDIV-TV regarding the thief. “You’re gonna stop stealing people’s cars.”

The unidentified suspect has a history of car thefts dating back to his teenage years, according to the news station.

“You’re just the dumbest criminal, that’s all,” Bianca said. “You’re joyriding in my car like nobody was going to see you.”

On the bright side, Chambers’ car was clean because the thief had the car detailed while in his possession.







