Scott has chronicled the appalling saga of Minnesota Representative John Thompson. Most recently, it came to light that Thompson has been involved in four separate instances of domestic violence, the circumstances of which are aggravated and in some cases bizarre. This shouldn’t be surprising, since Thompson is best known for assaulting an effigy of the wife of the head of the Minneapolis police union with a stick.

In any event, the DFL Party has had enough. Today it called on Thompson to resign from the legislature:

I assume this will mark the end of Thompson’s political career, although he may still have a bright future as a race hustler, his real vocation. If the Democrats could force Al Franken out of the U.S. Senate, I am pretty sure they can force Thompson out of the Minnesota House.

