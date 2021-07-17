https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/17/drew-holdens-thread-delivers-a-self-awareness-knockout-to-dems-media-decrying-misinformation/

White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying they have been in contact with social media platforms and advising them what constitutes “misinformation” was topped off yesterday by President Biden accusing Facebook and others of “killing people” with misinformation.

Fox News’ Steve Doocy’s question for Psaki at the Friday briefing had other “journalists” rushing to the defense of… Psaki and the Biden administration.

However, as Drew Holden points out in another great thread, if the MSM and Democrats want to find who is spreading misinformation, all they need to do is look in a mirror:

This is something else:

Dems and media accusing other people of spreading “misinformation” is just more projection.

