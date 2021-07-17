https://www.dailywire.com/news/education-insanity-top-10-stories-of-the-week-vol-24

Welcome back to Education Insanity, a weekly column updating you on the most insane events taking place in our nation’s schools. Here we’ll delve into the growing presence of critical race theory, the ideology that claims that America is irredeemably rooted in racism, and “woke” culture.

Let’s get started.

10. Notre Dame Students, Faculty Are Trying To Keep Chick-Fil-A Off Campus – Campus Reform

Students and faculty at the University of Notre Dame signed an open letter to the school opposing the addition of a Chick-Fil-A on campus. Two students opined in an op-ed for the student newspaper that they have “serious ethical concerns” with Chick-Fil-A.

9. George Washington Prof: Make Life ‘Hard’ For Unvaccinated People – The College Fix

George Washington University public health Professor Leana Wen appeared on CNN where she argued that life should be “hard” for people who have chosen not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. “It needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated,” Wen said. “Right now, it’s kind of the opposite.”

8. Davidson College Offers ‘#AbolishThePolice’ Course – Campus Reform

Davidson College in North Carolina will offer a course called “#AbolishThePolice: Race and Policing in the U.S.” during the fall semester. The class description claims that the class will “enlist Black political and feminist theories and social and political philosophies to critically examine and think through issues of race, criminalization, incarceration, police militarization, predictive policing, surveillance, and domestic security.”

7. YouTube Censors Video Of School Board Meeting On Mask Mandates – Washington Free Beacon

YouTube temporarily censored a video of parents questioning the need for mask mandates at an Illinois public high school, even after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that masks were unnecessary in schools. The video was reinstated less than 12 hours after it was taken down.

6. Illinois State University Gives $1,000 Scholarships To 100 Students Who Get Fully Vaccinated – Campus Reform

Illinois State University is offering a $1,000 scholarship and $100 gift cards to vaccinated students in hopes of encouraging more students to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The university will give out a total of $100,000 in scholarship money and $7,500 in gift cards uploaded directly to student’s IDs for campus purchases. Illinois State University is not mandating vaccines for students to return to campus.

5. OU Professor: Speech In Classroom Is ‘Different Than Freedom Of Speech’ – Campus Reform

University of Oklahoma Professor Julie Ward told The Oklahoma Daily that suppressing “disruptive” student speech is permissible and not considered a violation of the First Amendment. “Speech inside the classroom is different than freedom of speech,” Ward said. “It isn’t suppressing someone’s free speech if they are being disruptive or making it impossible for other students to learn.”

4. Elementary School Lecture Compares Immigrant Detention At Southern Border To Japanese Internment During WWII – Washington Free Beacon

A Maryland public elementary school taught children as young as six years old that the current detention facilities at the U.S. southern border are comparable to Japanese-American internment camps during World War II. The lecture proceeded to show students images of Asian activists holding signs that read, “Abolish ICE, “#DefendBlackLife,” and “#DefundThePolice.”

3. PA School District Shells out $68,000 On Diversity Investigation, Internal Reports Show District Went $428,000 Over Budget – The Daily Wire

A Pennsylvania school district spent $68,231.50 on a no-bid contract to conduct a “race-based discrimination [and] harassment investigation,” though a June 30 financial projections analysis indicates that the school district went $428,000 over budget. Upper Adams School District in Biglerville, Pennsylvania, hired a Philadelphia-based law firm, Fox Rothschild, to conduct the investigation.

2. Student Club At UNC Demands ‘Anti-Racist Alerts’ When ‘White Supremacists’ Come To Campus – Young America’s Foundation

A student club at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill is demanding that the university create “anti-racist alerts” to inform students when ‘white supremacists” come to campus. Examples of “white supremacists” given by the group include Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, and pro-life groups.

1. Wisconsin School District Provides ‘Sexually Explicit’ Books To Third Graders; Material Teaches Students How To Use ‘Sex Apps’ – The Daily Wire

Students at Elmbrook School District in Brookfield, Wisconsin, have access to a slew of “sexually explicit” books via their school-provided computers, including content that dubs traditional views of marriage as “ignorant.” One of the books provided offers a play-by-play of how to use Grindr and other “sex apps.” A law firm claims that the school district violated state law by providing students with these materials.

