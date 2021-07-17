https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/07/17/eight-people-shot-in-downtown-portland-mass-shooting-in-city-that-gets-more-dangerous-by-the-day-n1462536

Portland Police – what’s left of them – report that eight people were shot overnight in a mass shooting in downtown Portland. Portland Police reported that one of the victims had life-threatening injuries. No one died in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The latest incident is just another example of the “skyrocketing” number of shootings seen by the anti-police city.

The latest shooting took place near where months of riots have taken place in 2020 and 2021.

Police had precious little information.

On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2:10a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue. When officers arrived they found many people injured. The officers initiated lifesaving measures and secured the scene for paramedics to respond. So far 8 patients have been located and transported to the hospital by ambulance. At least one is considered life threatening. There appeared to be both male and female adults hit by bullets. The suspect or suspects left the scene before police were called and no one has been arrested. No suspect descriptions are being released at this time.

In fact, the short-handed cop shop didn’t even bother to send out a public information officer to gather first-person information for public consumption, according to the press release sent out on social media after the 2 a.m. shooting.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists, along with their cheerleader, City Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty, have demanded defunding the Portland Police Bureau. At least $15 million has been removed from the agency’s budget. Indeed, the Portland police union as well as the Department of Justice want spending on body-worn cameras, a move opposed by the biggest critic of the police, Commissioner Hardesty.

The predictable result is a “surge” in “gun violence,” according to KGW TV.

The rate of shootings jumped by 134% as the Ferguson Effect and changes in police rules of engagement took over the Portland cop shop. The gun violence team was disbanded because it was considered racist. Eventually, the team was restarted when a surge in gun violence took place. That increase has continued apace.

KGW reports that homicides in the first five months of the year increased by a whopping 2,200%, from six to 38 over the same period in 2020.

In 2019, Portland had 389 shootings, according to data from the Portland Police Bureau. Just one year later, that number more than doubled, skyrocketing to almost 900. The violence has continued in 2021. Through May, police have reported 453 shooting incidents. At the current rate, Portland will have more than 1,000 shootings by the end of this year. As shootings increase, so do homicides. Through the first five months of 2021, there have been 38 killings. Over the same period last year, there were six. Discord runs deep between cops, commissioners, police brass, and prosecutors. Recently, officers who volunteered for riot squad duty quit en masse after the anti-police district attorney brought charges against a cop for pushing a rioter based on a video provided by antifa. Recommended: Hellhole Portland: Defunded Police Were Too Busy With Shootings to Stop Antifa Rioters Gang activity has increased in Portland. It’s unclear who the victims of the shooting were or what was the motive for the attack. PJ Media asked for further comment and information on the mass shooting in Portland and we’ll update the story when we get it.

