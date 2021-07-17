https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/facebook-blasts-biden-admin-biden-attacks-accuses-biden-admin-using-scapegoat/

The tyrants are now fighting each other.

Yesterday, Joe Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” because they weren’t doing enough to censor what Biden claims is COVID misinformation.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported:

Joe Biden on Friday was asked if he had a message to platforms like Facebook while he was on the South Lawn of the White House about to board Marine One. TRENDING: TODAY’S DOUBLE STANDARD JUSTICE SYSTEM: Dem Rep Joyce Beatty STORMS US Capitol, Arrested and Released Soon After While Trump Supporters Languish in Isolation in Prison for 6 Months for Same Offense “What’s your message to platforms like Facebook?” a reporter asked Biden. “They’re killing people,” Biden said. “I mean they’re really — look, the only pandemic we really have is among the unvaccinated and they’re killing people.” Classic projection.

Facebook was having none of this.

They issued a blistering response.

“We will not be distracted by accusations which aren’t supported by the facts. The fact is that more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet. More than 3.3 million Americans have also used our vaccine finder tool to find out where and how to get a vaccine. The facts show that Facebook is helping save lives. Period.”

They weren’t done either.

An anonymous Facebook official blasted the Biden Administration saying that they were trying to use Facebook as a scapegoat for their failure to hit their vaccination goal.

FACEBOOK official: “In private exchanges the Surgeon General has praised our work, including our efforts to inform people about COVID-19. They knew what they were doing. The White House is looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.” — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) July 16, 2021

Here is what neither Facebook nor Biden will tell you about the COVID vaccine:

The Gateway Pundit previously reported:

There are now 6,985 reported deaths from the COVID-19 vaccinations across the United States this year. The number of deaths linked to vaccines this year has absolutely skyrocketed. According to the CDC’s own data, in 2021 n the first 3 months, the VAERS website recorded over 1,750 deaths due to vaccines in the US. That number is now at 6,985.

