https://noqreport.com/2021/07/17/former-cbp-chief-gop-must-thwart-bidens-open-borders-at-every-turn/

AP Photo/Sandra Sebastian Former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan says elected leaders must thwart President Joe Biden’s open borders policies “at every turn.”

On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed that more than 178,000 border crossers were encountered by federal immigration officials in June along the southern border. This total does not include illegal aliens who successfully crossed into the United States, undetected by federal immigration officials.

Now, analysts project that nearly 1.7 million illegal aliens could arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border by the end of 2021 — a figure that would make this year the worst year for illegal immigration in American history.

Morgan, a Heritage Foundation visiting fellow and FAIR senior fellow, says that the Biden administration’s facilitating illegal immigration to the U.S. via an expansive Catch and Release operation coupled with the elimination of vital border controls “has sparked a constitutional crisis in pursuit of what it perceives to be a political benefit.”

“It is time for the people’s representatives to take meaningful steps to hold this administration accountable for its blatant and willful disregard for our laws,” Morgan said: Federal, state, and local leaders should use their considerable authority to thwart this administration’s open-borders […]