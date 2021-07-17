https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/563560-trump-surgeon-general-says-cdc-guidance-on-masks-premature-and-wrong

Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome AdamsJerome AdamsPhotos of the Week: Therapy dog, Surfside memorial and Chinese dancers Indiana county ends needle exchange program credited with containing an HIV outbreak Fauci: Americans ‘misinterpreting’ mask rules MORE said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance lifting mask recommendations for fully vaccinated Americans was “premature” and “wrong.”

Adams, who served in the role under former President Trump Donald TrumpPence refused to leave Capitol during riot: book Officials arrest ‘Roman gladiator’ who stormed Capitol while filming it for his mom Overnight Defense: Milley reportedly warned Trump against Iran strikes | Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer killed in Afghanistan | 70 percent of active-duty military at least partially vaccinated MORE, said in a lengthy Twitter thread that he feared the CDC made its decision prematurely amid the rise of the delta variant.

“Last year [Anthony] Fauci and I famously, prematurely, & wrongly advised against masks. I felt it was the best call at the time, but now regret it. I’m worried the CDC also made a similarly premature, misinterpreted, yet still harmful call on masking in the face of delta variant,” Adams said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year Tony Fauci and I famously, prematurely, & wrongly advised against masks. I felt it was the best call at the time, but now regret it. I’m worried the CDC also made a similarly premature, misinterpreted, yet still harmful call on masking in the face of ⬆️ delta variant. — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) July 17, 2021

The comment from Adams comes amid surges of coronavirus infections in the U.S. driven by the spread of the delta strain. These outbreaks have been centered around areas with lower vaccination rates.

CDC Director Rochelle WalenskyRochelle WalenskyOvernight Defense: Milley reportedly warned Trump against Iran strikes | Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer killed in Afghanistan | 70 percent of active-duty military at least partially vaccinated Overnight Health Care: CDC director warns of ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ | Biden says social media platforms ‘killing people’ | Florida accounts for 20 percent of new cases Biden: Social media platforms ‘killing people’ MORE said Friday that the rise was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” noting that almost all of hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people.

But Los Angeles County and Las Vegas have both mandated residents wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adams compared the current situation to how federal guidance on masks changed last year.

The former surgeon general said that earlier guidance against masks was “based on the science & conditions at the time.” Even though the science changed, people held on to the belief that masks didn’t work, he stated.

“What @CDCgov said was based on the science & conditions at the time, and amounted to ‘you’re safe IF you vax it OR mask it,’” Adams said. “Both the conditions (rising cases) & the science (delta variant) changed, but what people heard and held to was masks were no longer needed.”

Adams said, “The sooner CDC says we were wrong & hits the reset button, the better. Trust me- I know more than anyone.”

Now you have health officials, cities & counties (eg LA County), & likely soon states issuing guidance in direct conflict w/ the mask guidance @CDCgov issued a month ago. The sooner CDC says we were wrong, & hits the reset button, the better. Trust me- I know more than anyone. — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) July 17, 2021

He added that the CDC should advise people to get vaccinated and wear masks in areas with higher cases of COVID-19 until numbers start to decline.

“CDC was well intended, but the message was misinterpreted, premature, & wrong. Let’s fix it,” he said.

Instead of vax it OR mask it, the emerging data suggests CDC should be advising to vax it AND mask it in areas with ⬆️ cases and positivity- until we see numbers going back down again. CDC was well intended, but the message was misinterpreted, premature, & wrong. Let’s fix it. — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) July 17, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

