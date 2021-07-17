https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/17/found-the-misinformation-cnn-segment-warns-how-delta-variant-is-coming-for-our-children/

While President Biden and others in his administration are accusing social media platforms of “killing people” with misinformation, they’ve had nothing to say about media outlets like CNN who are doing their best to whip up a panic about the Delta variant. Get a load of this CNN fear-mongering, via @ajlamesa:

CNN’s shameless attempts to whip up a panic continue and the “misinformation” police never say a word:

Do the “fact-checkers” want to get in on this one? Probably not.

At least the AFT union president will like it…

And of course, opinions vary:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...