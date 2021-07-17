https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/17/found-the-misinformation-cnn-segment-warns-how-delta-variant-is-coming-for-our-children/

While President Biden and others in his administration are accusing social media platforms of “killing people” with misinformation, they’ve had nothing to say about media outlets like CNN who are doing their best to whip up a panic about the Delta variant. Get a load of this CNN fear-mongering, via @ajlamesa:

It’s a good idea to stop watching CNN and to unfollow Eric Ding. pic.twitter.com/yJwVEtzxb7 — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) July 16, 2021

This segment is just unbelievable. @ErinBurnett: “Delta variant is coming for our children.” Shame on you, @CNN. This is sick. pic.twitter.com/gjflSyAc7G — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) July 16, 2021

.@ErinBurnett: “You talk about younger people getting this. You say, it’s my friends, it’s my peers — I’m quoting your tweet…— the kids go to school, my friends, and their kids are starting college in three weeks, and they’re not going to be alive. That is what Delta variant is” pic.twitter.com/QFwG08v9VJ — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) July 16, 2021

This is what worried parents — the school hesitant — are seeing on @CNN’s @ErinBurnett show. “DOCTOR WARNS “DELTA VARIANT IS COMING FOR OUR CHILDREN,” SAYS SHE IS SEEING KIDS INTUBATED IN THE HOSPITAL” pic.twitter.com/sgVu2KDMQl — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) July 16, 2021

CNN’s shameless attempts to whip up a panic continue and the “misinformation” police never say a word:

We found the dangerous misinformation https://t.co/C4NhpOkhhv — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 17, 2021

#shutdowncnn. They want to stop the spread of disinformation? Case #1 right here. https://t.co/b2KCawiTAR — Ron Mexico 7 (@mexicoron7) July 17, 2021

Please put @CNN on the government list of misinformation distributor. Thank you Press Secretary Psaki. https://t.co/kJG4JscToG — Drew Osborne (@AwzRocks) July 17, 2021

Journalistic malpractice.@ErinBurnett: “Delta variant is coming for our children.” This was CNN tonight, but sure, it’s the people on Facebook who are spreading panic and misinformation. https://t.co/4tvlYoD8vd — Les Sunves (@LSunves) July 17, 2021

Do the “fact-checkers” want to get in on this one? Probably not.

There isn’t a single scientific study that shows Delta is a threat to children. Zero. WTF is @CNN doing? https://t.co/2VhYU0vl3l — Real_Dave_La_Torre 🍿 (@David_LaTorre) July 17, 2021

This narrative? Just no. It is BS fearmongering and it is data bereft.

I am both professionally and personally ashamed of this. https://t.co/a0VVZN5hFy — Jill Colben (@ColbenJill) July 17, 2021

At least the AFT union president will like it…

Randi Weingarten just had an orgasm. https://t.co/71R7mrgWwr — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) July 17, 2021

And of course, opinions vary:

