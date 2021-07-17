https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/07/17/gop-calls-on-biden-to-withdraw-land-management-choice-over-eco-terrorism-charge-n1462568

Joe Biden’s choice to lead the Bureau of Land Management had ties to a tree-spiking plot in the 1980s that has led to Republicans calling on the president to withdraw the nomination.

Tracy Stone-Manning, who previously served as Montana’s top environmental regulator, was part of a group of radical eco-terrorists who pounded long spikes into trees legally designated for logging. The result could have been catastrophic, as this article from the Washington Post in 1987 gruesomely recounts the injuries suffered by millworker George Alexander.

It was May 1987, and Alexander was 23. His job was to split logs. He was nearly three feet away when the log hit his saw and the saw exploded. One half of the blade stuck in the log. The other half hit Alexander in the head, tearing through his safety helmet and face shield. His face was slashed from eye to chin. His teeth were smashed and his jaw was cut in half.

But the trees had to be saved.

“We now know that President Biden’s nominee to run the Bureau of Land Management lied to the Sena1te about her alleged participation in eco-terrorism,” McConnell said in a statement. “The White House should immediately withdraw her nomination.”

New York Post:

McConnell’s remarks echo those of Republicans on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, who recently sent a letter to Biden calling on him to rethink his nomination, accusing Stone-Manning of making “false and misleading statements in a sworn statement” to the panel. The GOP senators noted that Stone-Manning said in a questionnaire that she had never been the target of a federal, state or local criminal investigation during the confirmation process. Former U.S. Forest Service investigator Michael Merkley, who was involved with the probe into the tree-spiking case, disputed Stone-Manning’s account, alleging she helped plan the 1989 spiking incident while involved with the environmental group Earth First while she was in graduate school.

“She was aware that she was being investigated in 1989 and again in 1993 when she agreed to the immunity deal with the government to avoid criminal felony prosecution,” he said in a letter sent to the panel, adding that “Stone-Manning was not an innocent bystander nor was she a victim in the case.”

In fact, Stone-Manning was deeply involved in the eco-terrorist plot to hammer spikes into 500 trees.

Fox News:

In her written responses to follow-up questions from senators, which Fox News has reviewed, Stone-Manning said she had no “personal knowledge” of any tree-spiking plot in her lifetime. But one of the two men convicted in the 1989 tree-spiking plot told E&E News that Stone-Manning did, in fact, have foreknowledge of the plot. The other man convicted in the plot, however, said she did not know in advance about the plot. In 1989, a few months before the tree spiking, Stone-Manning promoted an environmental festival that included a “tree-spiking contest,” according to archives of the Montana Kaiman reviewed by Fox News. That revelation has not been previously reported.

No doubt Democrats will attribute her eco-terrorism to “youthful indiscretions” or some other nonsense. And green apologists for her actions are morally corrupt in saying that no one has ever died as a result of tree spiking, which as Stone-Manning inferred by holding a contest for the practice, isn’t very serious at all.

That such a creature as Stone-Manning was even considered for such a post shows the depths of the radicalism of the Biden administration and Democratic Party.

