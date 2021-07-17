https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/563563-one-person-shot-outside-of-washington-nationals-stadium

Two people were shot outside of Washington Nationals Park in D.C. Saturday night, according to law enforcement. 

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department announced on Twitter that two people were shot in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW.

This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time,” the Department tweeted.

The team said on Twitter that the shooting was reported outside of the Third Base Gate. Fans were encouraged to leave the ballpark via the centerfield and right field gates.

“We’re working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available,” the team said.

The Nationals were playing the San Diego Padres when shots were fired outside of the ball park. The MLB’s website currently lists the game as delayed.

Video shared to Twitter by WUSA 9 reporter Delia Goncalves showed police outside of South Capitol Street, outside of Nationals Park, where the shooting occurred. In the video, she says that an announcer alerted fans during the game that the shooting was outside of the stadium.

Others can be seen in her video filming the police outside.

In another video shared by CBS News’s Kris Van Cleave, an announcer asks people to stay inside the park.

He also shared video of baseball fans taking cover and frantically running out of the stadium. 

Jalen Drummond, a former White House Assistant Press Secretary, also shared video of fans running out of the stadium.

