On Thursday Michigan’s senate approved a petition that repeals Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers, with another approval expected by the state’s lower chamber.

With a Republican majority, Michigan senators voted along party lines, 20-15 backing the petition to repeal the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945. The petition was brought by the group Unlock Michigan who collected over 340,000 signatures from people critical of Whitmer’s use of emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic and desperate to check some of her unbridled power.

NewsMax reports,

According to Michigan law, if a petition gets enough signatures and receives certification from the Board of State Canvassers, the state legislature can vote to support the content of the petition or put it to the voters as a ballot question. If the House votes the same as the Senate, then the law would be repealed without Whitmer having an opportunity to veto the measure.

With the Michigan House in Republican control with 58 R's and 52 D's, it is unlikely the question will ever make it onto a ballot.

The beleaguered residents of Michigan have been languishing for nearly 18- months under the iron-fisted, draconian rules of their tyrannical governor. Petitions have circulated for over a year to unlock the state and to recall the unpopular governor, efforts that until this week, seemed fruitless.

Critics of the governor breathed a sigh of relief on Twitter:

Hallelujah! It’s about time!

It’s about time, Twitmer has overstepped far beyond what we in Michigan “needed”.

Thus ends the reign of Queen Gretchen.https://t.co/5ZkmgmljSe — Steve Culy, Neanderthal (@charcware) July 17, 2021

According to The Epoch Times Republicans were pleased with the vote:

Republicans on the Senate floor before the vote praised the petition and said it was needed to curb Whitmer’s power. “This initiative represents a people’s veto of this governor and the unlimited power that she’s tried to claim during this pandemic,” state Sen. Tom Barrett, a Republican, told colleagues.

In the same article, democrats who love power when its in their hands, expressed disappointment:

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, a Democrat, argued that the legislature is “a deliberatively slow moving body.” “But when an emergency faces our state, we don’t have the luxury of time. That is what this legislature of the past put into place. And I could not in good conscience support or measure to remove those powers and put future residents at risk if the executive of the state does not have the ability to act quickly,” she said.

