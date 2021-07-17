https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/17/im-not-taking-it-heres-a-must-see-compilation-of-joe-biden-and-kamala-harris-spreading-vaccine-skepticism/

Even though we’re assured that it’s only Trump supporters who are hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine, Vice President Kamala Harris was dispatched in February to help fight vaccine skepticism in communities of color. She went on Al Sharpton’s show on MSNBC to say she was visiting a pharmacy and gave a shout-out to a black immunologist who’d helped develop the Moderna vaccine.

In June, President Biden announced that Harris would be embarking on a national tour with first lady Dr. Jill Biden to promote the vaccine. This month, Biden is accusing Facebook of killing people with misinformation about the vaccine.

All of this makes this video compilation a must-watch. Things certainly were different before the election.

People do realize the vaccines they’re taking now are the exact same ones Biden and Harris were talking about before the election.

