https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/17/im-not-taking-it-heres-a-must-see-compilation-of-joe-biden-and-kamala-harris-spreading-vaccine-skepticism/

Even though we’re assured that it’s only Trump supporters who are hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine, Vice President Kamala Harris was dispatched in February to help fight vaccine skepticism in communities of color. She went on Al Sharpton’s show on MSNBC to say she was visiting a pharmacy and gave a shout-out to a black immunologist who’d helped develop the Moderna vaccine.

In June, President Biden announced that Harris would be embarking on a national tour with first lady Dr. Jill Biden to promote the vaccine. This month, Biden is accusing Facebook of killing people with misinformation about the vaccine.

All of this makes this video compilation a must-watch. Things certainly were different before the election.

Here’s a mashup of VACCINE MISINFORMATION from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Does Jen Psaki want Big Tech to CENSOR this?pic.twitter.com/vqnucmZjnj — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) July 16, 2021

I remember all of those clips — David (@dsmacdonyahooc1) July 17, 2021

Yes, they probably would like all of that to be memory-holed. — Eric Wearne (@eric_wearne) July 17, 2021

This is pretty hilarious. — Cary Betzing (@cbetzing) July 17, 2021

Probably need to look into blocking these folks. — Paul Jones (@podknocker) July 17, 2021

Censor them all!! 😂😂😂 — JohnnieSags (@agovino_john) July 17, 2021

So does this mean that they’ll be banned across all online media platforms? — Paul Leonard McLaughlin (@Silent_Paul13) July 17, 2021

Completely and totally (insert your word here) — Bob Turek (@bobturek) July 17, 2021

Stunning — Ommm Gonugechu Sucka (@OmmmSucka) July 17, 2021

That didn’t age well. — Nick Nicholas (@Nick_GenX) July 17, 2021

They were against it when out of power and then were for it once in power. Nothing political, right? 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Robert Peter (@rpeter99) July 17, 2021

Never forget who the original two covid anti vaxxers were. — drw (@real_danwilson) July 17, 2021

Dangerous rhetoric. They’re *literally* killing people with this. SHUT IT DOWN! — MJR (@maryjrat) July 17, 2021

Well, this just gave me chills down my spine🤢☠️ we are just all pawns in their little game — MegaloMarkle (@MegaloMarkle) July 16, 2021

They didn’t want this lockdown to end unless they won. Cruel callous monsters. — DON’T HAVE THE CORPORATION’S BABIES (@FedAccounts) July 17, 2021

Utterly amazing. — Melissa Long (@FtWayneMel) July 17, 2021

People do realize the vaccines they’re taking now are the exact same ones Biden and Harris were talking about before the election.

Related:

Worst since the Civil War? Biden says Facebook & other platforms are ‘killing people’ with misinformation https://t.co/t5rMbsmfnA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 16, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

