https://noqreport.com/2021/07/17/is-black-rifle-coffee-about-to-throw-its-customer-base-under-the-bus-for-fun-and-profit/

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) In the words of social and political philosopher Eric Hofer , “Every great cause begins as a movement, becomes a business, and turns into a racket.” So when I read this tweet by Andy Ngo, I was intrigued. “It’s such a repugnant group of people.” The executives behind @blckriflecoffee , a coffee and lifestyle brand hugely popular with conservatives, has some choice words to describe part of its customer base. https://t.co/BxTpq0kfQY pic.twitter.com/mbdrBSpwGs — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 16, 2021 Was Black Rifle Coffee unfairly maligned, or was it on the glideslope to becoming just another grift aimed at conservatives, like anything associated with Ali (Akbar) Alexander or with “Patriots” in its sales literature?

Black Rifle Coffee burst on the scene in 2014. It was founded in Utah…not the place you associate with any caffeinated beverage, by three veterans It marketed heavily to a pro-gun, pro-police, pro-America, anti-political correctness demographic with ads like: The company management supported President Trump. It was unapologetic in its ethos (this is one of my favorites). And they succeeded. The company’s 2015 revenue was $1 million. In 2020, it earned $163 million, and it is projecting 2021 sales of $240 million.

At first blush, […]