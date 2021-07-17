https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/17/its-just-sad-at-this-point-bill-kristol-wonders-if-he-missed-all-the-articles-in-national-review-promoting-the-covid-vaccine/

National Review on Friday published a piece arguing that the way to persuade those resistant to getting the COVID-19 vaccine is not to ridicule them. Michael Brendan Dougherty writes about convincing the skeptics, and apparently, Weekly Standard co-founder Bill Kristol assumed National Review (and not Kamala Harris) was guilty of creating those skeptics.

Vaccine resisters can’t be persuaded if they feel disrespected | Opinion by @michaelbd https://t.co/nwszm47IOf — National Review (@NRO) July 16, 2021

Maybe I’ve missed all the pieces in @NRO, which surely respects the vaccine resisters, trying to persuade them to take the vaccine. https://t.co/3IN4SeiINF — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 17, 2021

Maybe you’ve missed how to search with Google.

It took me maybe 15 seconds to find those. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 17, 2021

I wrote one of them – in the fall! — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 17, 2021

911, I’d like to report a murder. — Stuart Keenan (@thestuartkeenan) July 17, 2021

It’s just sad at this point. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 17, 2021

Is he just not trying any more? — Peter Heller (@Pistol495) July 17, 2021

Bill Kristol steps on a rake again Dog bites man — Jack Burden (@wahoolaw2006) July 17, 2021

Has Bill always been this way or is it a new development — commonsense (@commonsense258) July 17, 2021

How is Bill Kristol not on the Lincoln Project payroll yet — Neanderthal Lawyer🃏 (@PSpeecher) July 17, 2021

It’s a long list of “misses” that can be added to…. — RJ (@rjcaster) July 17, 2021

Indeed. — Bossypants Autonomous Zone (@ajenable) July 17, 2021

Does this count as Kristol spreading misinformation on social media?

