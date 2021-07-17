https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/17/its-just-sad-at-this-point-bill-kristol-wonders-if-he-missed-all-the-articles-in-national-review-promoting-the-covid-vaccine/

National Review on Friday published a piece arguing that the way to persuade those resistant to getting the COVID-19 vaccine is not to ridicule them. Michael Brendan Dougherty writes about convincing the skeptics, and apparently, Weekly Standard co-founder Bill Kristol assumed National Review (and not Kamala Harris) was guilty of creating those skeptics.

Maybe you’ve missed how to search with Google.

Does this count as Kristol spreading misinformation on social media?

