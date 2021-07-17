https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/17/its-just-sad-at-this-point-bill-kristol-wonders-if-he-missed-all-the-articles-in-national-review-promoting-the-covid-vaccine/
National Review on Friday published a piece arguing that the way to persuade those resistant to getting the COVID-19 vaccine is not to ridicule them. Michael Brendan Dougherty writes about convincing the skeptics, and apparently, Weekly Standard co-founder Bill Kristol assumed National Review (and not Kamala Harris) was guilty of creating those skeptics.
Vaccine resisters can’t be persuaded if they feel disrespected | Opinion by @michaelbd https://t.co/nwszm47IOf
— National Review (@NRO) July 16, 2021
Maybe I’ve missed all the pieces in @NRO, which surely respects the vaccine resisters, trying to persuade them to take the vaccine. https://t.co/3IN4SeiINF
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 17, 2021
Maybe you’ve missed how to search with Google.
Apparently… https://t.co/k3G3IbBqIG pic.twitter.com/3MCGqxfZaO
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 17, 2021
Maybe. https://t.co/PtFpItim8G
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 17, 2021
https://t.co/a8auWQFicc pic.twitter.com/AGf0QlC3FN
— Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) July 17, 2021
Meanwhile…https://t.co/OzmH2tcch1https://t.co/WauGLkvKSLhttps://t.co/yelWQESbmJhttps://t.co/9fkKUwko0Ehttps://t.co/8ISMaaPbkHhttps://t.co/fVDsqCte47https://t.co/TQ2g5nSjJf https://t.co/1OfSqibeWr
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 17, 2021
It took me maybe 15 seconds to find those.
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 17, 2021
I wrote one of them – in the fall!
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 17, 2021
911, I’d like to report a murder.
— Stuart Keenan (@thestuartkeenan) July 17, 2021
— Caesar Pounce (@caesar_pounce) July 17, 2021
It’s just sad at this point.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 17, 2021
Is he just not trying any more?
— Peter Heller (@Pistol495) July 17, 2021
Bill Kristol steps on a rake again
Dog bites man
— Jack Burden (@wahoolaw2006) July 17, 2021
Quick impression of @BillKristol : pic.twitter.com/s0NDHGQjf7
— Nope and 134 others (@AmNotOnYourSide) July 17, 2021
Has Bill always been this way or is it a new development
— commonsense (@commonsense258) July 17, 2021
How is Bill Kristol not on the Lincoln Project payroll yet
— Neanderthal Lawyer🃏 (@PSpeecher) July 17, 2021
My prediction on how @BillKristol will respond. pic.twitter.com/1ZZdAO2IjB
— Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) July 17, 2021
It’s a long list of “misses” that can be added to….
— RJ (@rjcaster) July 17, 2021
Indeed.
— Bossypants Autonomous Zone (@ajenable) July 17, 2021
Does this count as Kristol spreading misinformation on social media?
