First Los Angeles, now Las Vegas.

Las Vegas health officials on Friday recommended masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status just one day after Los Angeles County reimposed its indoor mask mandate.

“As COVID-19 case counts and the positivity rate continues to increase in our community, the Southern Nevada Health District is now recommending both unvaccinated and vaccinated people wear masks in crowded indoor public places where they may have contact with others who are not fully vaccinated,” health officials said Friday.

“In addition to wearing face masks, the Health District and its partners continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines and testing throughout the community. The COVID-19 vaccine is the most important and effective step people can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. Additionally, people who are sick should stay home and get tested if they have symptoms related to COVID-19. People who are unvaccinated and have taken part in activities that put them at higher risk for COVID-19, such as traveling or attending mass gatherings should also get tested.”

The new recommendation is not a requirement.

According to reports, there were 938 new Covid cases recorded in Nevada on Tuesday.

46.27% of Nevada residents are fully vaccinated.

