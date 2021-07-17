https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/563545-late-night-show-hosts-slam-tennessees-low-vaccination-rates

Late-night television hosts Stephen ColbertStephen Tyrone ColbertThe steady erosion of Trump-hate is a growing problem for Team Biden Trump is gone, but the jokes remain Conan O’Brien ends late-night run after more than 4,000 episodes MORE and Jimmy Fallon took aim at Tennessee on Friday night after the state released plans this week to stop promoting vaccines against all diseases for adolescents.

During Colbert’s Friday episode, he poked fun at the new measure by highlighting some of the things tourists can “catch” when visiting the state in a satirical video.

“Looking to get away? There’s never been a better time to discover Tennessee! Scenic lakes, beautiful state parks and, soon, polio,” the video said. “There’s just so many things to do and catch in Tennessee. Ride the rapids and pick up a case of smallpox. Visit Graceland and then Mumpland. Tennessee, the last place you’ll ever visit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Colbert also blasted the state’s vaccination rate, which currently sits at just over 38 percent statewide, according to the Tennessee Department of Health, while touching on the White House’s recent vaccine campaign aimed at youth.

“The White House needs all the help it can get promoting the vaccine because Fox News and the GOP do not, uh, what’s the word, care whether you live or die,” Colbert said. “Case in point, GOP-controlled Tennessee, the Volunteer State, has one of the worst vaccination rates in the country.”

“And they aim to keep it that way because this week after pressure from Republican lawmakers, the Tennessee Department of Health will halt all adolescent vaccine outreach, not just for coronavirus but all diseases,” he added.

Fallon also joked about the plan to stop outreach on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” saying that it explained some of the state’s “new mottos.”

“Tennessee. Come for the music, stay for the polio,” “Tennessee. Nine letters, just like hepatitis” and “Tennessee. The only medicine kids need is Jack Daniel’s,” he joked.

Tennessee Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Tim Jones clarified last week that the department will not take part in “proactive outreach regarding routine vaccines” and “no outreach whatsoever regarding the HPV vaccine.”

“Tennessee is on solid footing when it comes to childhood immunizations and will continue to keep information and programming in place for parents,” Bill Christian, a TDH spokesman, said in a statement at the time. “We are simply mindful of how certain tactics could hurt that progress.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

