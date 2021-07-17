https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/meghan-markle-prince-harry-lifetime-escaping-the-palace-trailer

Lifetime’s third movie about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has a new trailer.

On Friday, the network released a sneak peek of “Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace,” which is premiering on September 6 – Labor Day – in the United States.

The latest installment depicts Markle (Sydney Morton) and Harry (Jordan Dean) at a crisis point with the rest of the British royal family. It even shows a palace aide advising Prince William (Jordan Whalen) and Kate Middleton (Laura Mitchell) to “let it be known who the real royals are.”

In a separate clip, Harry vows, “I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum,” as bulbs from paparazzi cameras flash around a car crash, referencing Princess Diana’s tragic death in 1997 at age 36.

Markle also tells her worried spouse, “We have to protect our family.”

The trailer also reveals its own take on the couple’s televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, which recently was nominated for an Emmy.

“We need to let people hear our truth,” Harry tells Markle in one scene. In another, a royal aide warns Markle that “the palace would prefer you to remain neutral.”

The trailer ends with Harry saying, “We’re stopping them from destroying us like they have so many others.”

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the prince, 36, in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former “Suits” star, 39. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive interview to Winfrey, 67, in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were “concerning” and would be addressed privately.

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.

The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his mother Diana.

